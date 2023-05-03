L’Equipe: Paris Saint-Germain refuse to renew Lionel Messi’s contract

There was information about the refusal of the leadership of Paris Saint-Germain to renew the contract with the Argentine striker Lionel Messi. This is reported L’Equipe.

The club reacted extremely negatively to the striker’s uncoordinated trip to Saudi Arabia. However, it is noted that in recent weeks, confidence in the continuation of cooperation with the Argentinean was already small.

On May 2, it became known about the decision of PSG to remove Messi from training for two weeks as punishment for a trip to Saudi Arabia. The athlete went there as a tourism ambassador for an Arab country, without discussing the departure with the club’s head coach Christophe Galtier and football adviser Luis Campos.

The striker’s contract with the Parisian team runs until June 2023 with the option of a one-season extension. Prior to that, the striker played for Barcelona throughout his career, in which he won the Spanish championship ten times and won the Champions League four times.