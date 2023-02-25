Infobae: Lionel Messi is considering a move to Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys

There was information about the possible transition of Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi to the Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, for which he played at the beginning of his career. This is reported infobae.

On June 16, the player will play a friendly match in the Newells in honor of the former forward of the club and the Argentine national team, Maximiliano Rodriguez, who completed his playing career. According to Infobae, Messi is seriously considering returning to his native team after the expiration of the contract with PSG.

On February 22, TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edoul stated that Messi intends to stay in Europe because he wants to win another Champions League victory. “He wants to be a clear candidate for the Ballon d’Or in August and also to come into the America’s Cup 2024 in good condition,” added Edul.

The Argentine played for the Newells from 1994 to 2000. Then, for almost the entire career, he played for Barcelona, ​​​​with which he won the Spanish championship ten times and won the Champions League four times. In August 2021, he signed an agreement with PSG. The contract with the Parisian team runs until June 2023.