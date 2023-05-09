Minister considers that there was no “massive” participation of the Armed Forces on the 8th of January, but many “dubious” acts

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes said this Monday (May 8, 2023) that there was a “excessive tolerance” with the camps in front of the Brazilian Army barracks, which were installed after the 2nd round of the 2022 elections.

According to the dean, the mobilizations should have ended on January 1, 2023. Without naming names, he stated that the previous government “encouraged” the camps and that the management of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “temporized” the manifestations.

“AND a festival of errors, a heap of errors or an excess of protection for these participants that certainly needs to be explained so that this does not happen again“, he said. The statement was given in an interview to the “Roda Viva” program on TV Cultura.

For the minister, there was no “massive or massive participation of the Armed Forces” in the acts of the 8th of January, “but there were many doubtful acts”, that is, doubtful, in your analysis.

Asked about receiving the complaints from the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in relation to those involved in the attacks, Mendes stated that the STF did not lose “parameters” in relation to the receipt of hundreds of manifestations from the prosecution. Consider that the process is “singular”, in relation to the number of open criminal actions, and that it is a “collective process in criminal matters”.

“We remain guided by the rule of law“, said the minister. The Supreme Court starts judging the 4th block of 250 complaints after making defendants, by majority, 550 involved in the acts.