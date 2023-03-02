BRASÍLIA (Reuters) -All the names appointed by the government to the Board of Directors of Petrobras were chosen by consensus between the president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, and the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Thursday the Minister of Communication of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta.

Pimenta added, in an interview with journalists before the ceremony at the Planalto Palace, that Silveira “has full support” from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“No indication was made that was not discussed, agreed upon and approved by these people”, said Pimenta, citing Silveira, Prates and Costa.

“Any speculation other than that is untrue,” he added.

The minister said he had not seen the statements by PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, who charged Silveira not to commit “electoral embezzlement” when he stated, in an interview with the Metrópoles portal, that he cannot “put a councilor who is against what the president spoke in the campaign.

Silveira barred names indicated by Prates to the Petrobras board to place people linked to the centrão, according to reports published in the press this week.

(Reporting by Lisandra ParaguassuText by Pedro Fonseca. Editing by Flávia Marreiro)