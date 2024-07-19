The government of Argentina announced this Friday that an audit of the disability pension system detected a “large-scale fraudulent activity” and gave as an example the X-ray of a dog used to obtain help, said the presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni.

A doctor attached “along with the certificate he made for obtaining a pension for a lumbar disc disorder, the X-ray of a dog,” Adorni said at a press conference, showing a plate where the vertebrae of the animal’s tail are clearly visible.

And he added: “And they granted him a disability pension! You can confuse anything, but what did they think the dog’s tail was? This was the level of chaos.”

With this and other examples, he denounced “a diversion of funds in 2023 alone of almost a third of the 3.4 billion dollars that were allocated to pensions for occupational disability during that year,” he later explained on his WhatsApp channel.

The fraud figures in Argentina

According to the government, the number of people receiving disability pensions fell from 79,000 in 2003 to 1.2 million twenty years later, in a country with 46 million inhabitants.

It is a “stratospheric number that does not even correspond to a country that has suffered military wars or natural disasters,” said Adorni.

The first results of the audit carried out by the National Agency for Disability (ANDIS) showed that some 60,000 beneficiaries do not meet the requirements because they own property or luxuries, when the pension for work-related disability is around 170 dollars at the official exchange rate.

He added that the government will summon all pensioners to assess their medical justification and their socioeconomic situation.

In May, disability rights advocates protested across the country against President Javier Milei’s fiscal adjustment, which includes spending cuts, office closures, halting public works, layoffs and rate increases, while the recession sets in and annual inflation in June stood at 271.5%.

The sector, which is facing persecution by the government, is also facing layoffs, the closure of provincial offices and delays in payments, and is asking for a disability emergency to be declared.