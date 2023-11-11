Residents of the Moscow region town of Kolomna reported the sounds of explosions and shared videos from the alleged scene of the incident on social networks. The footage was published Telegram– Mash channel, clarifying that an air defense system (air defense) is operating in the region.

It is assumed that the explosion occurred near a defense industry enterprise located in the Moscow region – NPK Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering (NPK KBM). Traffic around the plant has been blocked, and law enforcement officers and fire departments are already on the scene.

JSC Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau in Kolomna is the largest full-cycle corporation that develops, produces and tests military equipment. The development of guided weapon systems is carried out in four main areas: man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), anti-tank missile systems (ATGM), operational-tactical and tactical missile systems (OTRK) and active defense systems.

A comment on the situation was provided by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to the military department, on Friday, November 10, at about 23.00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory was stopped.

Duty air defense systems intercepted two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Smolensk and Moscow regions Russian Ministry of Defense

Earlier, residents of another Russian region – the Tambov region – also complained about the sounds of an explosion. After this, reports appeared about a powerful night fire at the gunpowder factory in Kotovsk, the fire area was 300 meters. While the causes of the incident are being established.

Destruction and casualties

According to Telegram– Mash channel, no people were injured as a result of the fall of the downed Ukrainian drone in Kolomna. However, the drone debris, according to preliminary information, fell on the roof of the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau enterprise, which, according to unconfirmed reports, could have been the target of the attack.

As a result, the roof and cladding of two buildings of the plant were damaged, and the windows were broken. There was no fire after the UAV debris fell.

According to Telegram– Shot channel, ambulance crews are currently on duty at the scene of the incident along with police officers, but so far no information about the victims has been received.

Developments of NPK “KBM” demonstrate success in the North-Eastern Military District zone

The Russian enterprise NPK KBM, which could have become the target of a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), produces weapons that have already proven themselves in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine (SVO).

The Izdeliye 305 missile, developed in Kolomna, according to military experts, has made it possible to secure the helicopters that use it, since it is guaranteed to fly at a distance of more than 10 kilometers.

“Now helicopter pilots are taking risks, shooting from a pitched position. But with a new missile it’s a different matter: I went out, noticed it, identified it, launched it, and it went off,” said combat veteran Captain 1st Rank Reserve Vasily Dandykin.

In addition, the range of a light multi-purpose guided missile allows helicopters using it to avoid a retaliatory attack from an enemy who does not even have air defense systems capable of operating at such distances.

The Gibka-S air defense system became the first Russian self-propelled short- and ultra-short-range complex of the VSHORAD (Very Short-Range Air Defense) type. “Gibka-S” can provide protection against airplanes, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles that fly at a minimum altitude.

Also, in 2022, at the Research and Production Complex “Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering”, the Gibka-S anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) was prepared for serial production. In terms of purpose, it is compared to the Western-made Poprad air defense system.

The Gibka-S air defense system is based on the Gibka guided weapon system, which was put into service in 2006. The self-propelled complex on the VPK-233116 chassis can use Igla-S and Verba MANPADS. The air defense system includes squad vehicles of anti-aircraft gunners and a control and reconnaissance vehicle for the platoon commander.

Iskander-M is part of the Iskander family of Russian operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK). The missile systems are designed to destroy enemy air defense and missile defense systems, as well as critical facilities. The flight range of OTRK missiles is up to 500 kilometers.

In addition, Valery Kashin, general designer of the Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau, spoke about increasing the combat capabilities of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system through modernization. According to him, first of all, the complex will become more powerful thanks to the emergence and introduction of newer and more advanced missiles into its composition.

In July 2023, the press service of the High-Precision Complexes holding reported that the Research and Production Corporation Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau increased the production of a number of products by 2.5 times. In addition, since the beginning of 2023, the company has fulfilled the state defense order 100 percent.