by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that there was “excess” on the part of the Federal Supreme Court in condemning federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) to almost nine years in prison and that it is up to him to “undo this injustice”, although he has noted that he does not want to “peace the Supreme”.

After the conviction of the STF, Bolsonaro benefited the parliamentarian with a presidential pardon and even promoted an event this week at Palácio do Planalto in apology for Silveira.

In an interview with Rádio Metrópole FM, from Cuiabá (MT), Bolsonaro said that grace, as the benefit is called, is provided for in the Constitution, being something exclusive to the president when injustice, excess or for humanitarian reasons occurs. For him, “it is not disputed that there was excess on the part of the STF”.

“A federal deputy, no matter how much he said absurd things, and no one argues that they were absurd things, sentenced cannot be 8 years and 9 months in prison in a closed regime, loss of mandate, ineligibility and fine. There was an excess,” he said.

“Then it would be up to me, and only me and no one else here in Brazil, to undo this injustice. I do not want to challenge the Supreme, say that I am the most important or have more courage than them, far from it”, he reinforced.

According to the president, there was an opportunity to act as a “moderator” on this issue and use the constitutional prerogative of granting the benefit to the parliamentarian. However, the president’s decision actually intensified even more tension with the judiciary.

Sought, the STF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bolsonaro’s statements.

Without saying the basis for his claim, the president said that, in essence, the “great majority” of STF ministers understands that there was an excess. He pointed out that one way to punish the deputy would be the vote of Minister André Mendonça, appointed by him to the Supreme Court, who punished him with a sentence of 2 years in prison in an open regime – by the vote of this magistrate, who was defeated, the parliamentarian also did not would be ineligible.

Silveira had been convicted by the STF, by 10 votes to 1, for crimes of coercion in the course of the process and attack on the Democratic Rule of Law by threatening court ministers. Since then, the Supreme Court has received a series of actions aimed at nullifying the effects of the presidential decree that pardoned the congressman.

