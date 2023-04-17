Earthquake today in Perugia: magnitude, epicenter and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY PERUGIA – An earthquake measuring 3.3 occurred in the area: 5 kilometers southeast of Umbertide (province of Perugia) at 08:56 today, Monday 17 April 2023, with geographic coordinates (lat, lon) 43.2790, 12.3770 at a depth of 9 kilometers.

The shock was felt by the population who reported the seismic event on various social networks. At the moment there are no reports of damage to property or people.

