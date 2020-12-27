Of course, 2020 will go down in history as the year the corona pandemic raged across the world. Everything related to the virus and its negative consequences has determined people’s lives. But there have also been some positive developments on the side, for example donations have not only increased significantly at Christmas, which speaks for solidarity among the people. There may not be much good news 2020 has brought, but it is.

The brave women of Belarus

They defy clubs, tear gas, imprisonment and torture: In protest against the falsified presidential elections, courageous people in Belarus have been demonstrating against the fraud in the presidential elections since August. Alexander Lukashenko, the last dictator in Europe, had himself declared the winner of the election and since then has been using all the harshness of his security apparatus against the peaceful protesting citizens. But they will not be discouraged in their struggle for a peaceful change of power.

Many women are among the leaders of the opposition movement, including Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who in December received the Sakharov Prize from the European Parliament for the democratic opposition in her home country. The courageous women of Belarus prove that people do not accept oppression and lack of freedom, even if it involves great dangers. Hans Monath

More appreciation for caregivers

Finally, 2020 is the year of the nursing staff. Whether in old people’s homes or hospitals – the general public has noticed the conditions under which the almost 800,000 nursing staff in inpatient care for the elderly and more than a million employees in the hospitals and their ancillary companies work.

A lack of appreciation and poor pay lead to a shortage of staff: there is a shortage of around 100,000 full-time employees in hospitals and around 120,000 in old people’s homes. Full time, mind you. However, since most nurses only work part-time because of stress, the need is significantly higher.

But now something is happening. In a new tariff for the public service, the social partners agreed above-average increases for nurses and elderly care. There is now a care allowance, which is a little higher in intensive care medicine. Finally! Alfons Frese

Donald Trump is only allowed to call himself President of the USA until January 20th. Photo: AFP / Saul Loeb

Donald Trump’s election defeat

Most Europeans breathed a sigh of relief when the US presidential election was finally counted days later and the game was over. Joe Biden’s lead over Incumbent Donald Trump was clear, the legal appeals against his victory were thrown out.

But Joe Biden has a difficult legacy. It will take the Democrat years to repair the domestic and foreign policy damage that his predecessor Trump left him with. His leeway will be small because the Republicans want to boycott his reform work. Trump’s lies, his agitation and his obstructive maneuvers cause serious political and social damage, but so far they have not brought him any closer to a second term. Democracy in the USA, it has proven to be alive and assertive in the end. Hans Monath

More women on the boards

For this, too, Angela Merkel will be remembered as Chancellor: At the end of November, the black-red coalition agreed on a binding quota for women on executive boards. Merkel said that this was not only reasonable and feasible. It is also something that she supports wholeheartedly.

According to the coalition resolution, the board members of listed companies with equal co-determination with more than three members must include a woman at the latest after a new appointment. The coalition’s plans provide for even stricter requirements for companies with a majority federal stake.

In the future, there should be a supervisory board quota of at least 30 percent and a minimum participation in executive boards. According to a recently published report on behalf of the federal government, voluntary self-specifications have so far had little effect on the quota of women on executive boards. Marie Rövekamp

Kira Dorn (Nora Tschirner) and Lessing (Christian Ulmen) investigate the Weimar “Tatort” on New Year’s Day. Photo: Steffen Junghans / MDR / MadeFor / dpa

The eternal “crime scene”

At the end of November, ARD celebrated the 50th anniversary of the “Tatort” with a double episode from Dortmund and Munich. This anniversary of the corona pandemic almost fell victim to the fact that the shooting in Munich had to be stopped due to the first lockdown. These necessary precautionary measures to protect actors and film crews were not only endangered by this particular double episode, but also by the continuation of the most successful crime series on German television as a whole, as well as that of all other fictional productions. Sure, the pool of old “crime scene” episodes is huge, but repetitions alone do not make a television program.

The “crime scene” – and with it many other films, series, reports, documentaries – have fortunately returned from the summer break. With the help of cancellation fees and hygiene rules – and through creative adaptation of some scripts such as the “Tatort” in Münster’s Middle Ages – TV viewers do not have to forego this form of entertainment. In times like these, news and hotspots experience new audience records, but without the distractions of fictional material, the mood in Germany would certainly be worse.

Speaking of hope. Perhaps, given the current situation, program makers should end the primacy of murder, manslaughter and crime novels. Kurt Sagatz

Equity provision is becoming more popular

Actually, consumer advocates have been advising for years to invest in equity funds in addition to retirement provisions. But the Germans have a distant relationship to the share. At least since the dot-com bubble burst – and thousands of small investors have lost a lot of money with Telekom’s “people’s share”, for example, securities have been seen as something windy, something insecure.

But that has changed this year. According to Deutsche Bank, investors traded more on the stock exchange than in 2019. Around 500,000 new accounts were opened in the first half of the year alone. And this trend is likely to continue. Because the shareholder structure has rejuvenated significantly this year.

According to a study by Comdirect, Consorbank and ING, the number of share owners among the under 25s increased by 13 percentage points to 39 percent. The value is otherwise only so high for 45 to 54 year olds. A total of 34 percent of Deutsche hold shares. In 2017 it was 24 percent. That is good for the economy in this country.

First, the additional capital makes companies happy. Second, it creates a new understanding of business – after all, you look at the development of a company very differently when you own even the smallest part of it. Third, it could increase German wealth – but only if properly invested.

If the newcomers have invested in broad-based ETFs, they should benefit in a few years. However, if you only came to the stock market to gamble, the joy could quickly be over – and the new relationship to the share cool down again. Thorsten Mumme

Arab reconciliation with Israel

In August, the surprise was perfect: Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced that they would sign a treaty to normalize their relations. The Emirates were the first state to leave the phalanx of Arab states that had been hostile to Israel and had boycotted it.

Other countries followed suit, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even visiting Saudi Arabia. The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has therefore not been resolved. More and more Arab governments are no longer using it as a pretext to discriminate against the Jewish state.

The normalization of the relationship between Israel and its former enemies gives hope that even in conflicts that have been frozen for decades, movement can come back that will bring a region closer to peace. Hans Monath

The music never stops

The music is in lockdown – and comes out of itself like never before. It all started in March with balcony concerts in Italy. Wistful folk songs waft over the empty streets, pot lids, tambourines and trumpets provide momentum. Igor Levit gathered thousands of Twitter followers around his home wing over many evenings. Instrumentalists, singers and dance ensembles perform in parks and in front of the windows of old people’s and nursing homes, pop stars organize collective gigs online, the Berliner Philharmoniker activate their digital concert hall for a while.

Just click on the website of the Rundfunkchor Berlin. The most beautiful “Silent Night” of the year can be heard and seen there, the choir stands in front of Katharina Grosses color rush installation “It Wasn’t Us” in the Hamburger Bahnhof. People are inventive in a crisis, from the split-screen bolero of the New York Juillard students and lecturers, which breaks the boundaries of the disciplines, to the Berlin club evening, streamed live into the kitchen.

Singing provides consolation, sounds are fun: public life in Germany may continue to succumb, but music never stops. Christmas without Christmas carols in large groups? Try it on the Internet with rudelsingen.de, on Christmas Eve and public holidays from 2 p.m. Christiane Peitz

Farewell to colonial signs

This year there was good news for some of the street signs in Berlin. In Mitte and Neukölln, the majority of those in office have spoken out in favor of renaming streets that are reminiscent of racist terms (Mohr) or brutal colonial rulers (Wissmann). In the Mitte district there will soon be an Anton-Wilhelm-Amo-Strasse, named after a former African slave who taught as a philosopher and legal scholar at German universities in the 18th century. In the Neukölln district, a street is to be named after Lucy Lameck, the first woman in a government in Tanzania.

It will be months before the new names are actually on the signs. But the many years of work by residents’ initiatives are already showing their success: in the critical examination of German colonial history – and also in this newspaper. Judith Langowski