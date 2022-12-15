In the middle of the year, after Kylian Mbappé assured that soccer in South America “is not so advanced” and that the big favorites in the World Cup in Qatar are the Europeans, the reactions of the footballers on this side of the planet did not wait.

(In context: Kylian Mbappé: ‘In South America, football is not as advanced as in Europe’).

After the Brazilian Fabinho responded to the French striker, It was the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, remembered for his controversy in the recent qualifiers, the next to join with his reaction.

Hours after Martínez and Mbappé meet again, this time in the World Cup final in Qatar, soccer fans remember that meeting. Especially since Colombia was the protagonist.

‘In Colombia, you can’t breathe…’

“Bolivia, in La Paz, Ecuador, with 30 degrees, Colombia, you can’t even breathe… They always play on perfect, wet pitches, and they don’t know what South America is. Every time you travel to the National Team there are two days between round trips, you’re exhausted and you can’t train much”, the goalkeeper told ‘TyC Sports’ about those statements by Mbappé at the time.

“When an Englishman goes to train with England, in half an hour he is on the premises. Let them go to Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador to see how easy it is for them“Martinez concluded then.

Now, in the torrid Qatar, the hour to see the faces.

