Chenoa walked so Soraya could fly. That, at least, is the perception of many followers of Triumph operation: Chenoa was fourth in 2002 because her image of a confident woman (which some perceived as arrogance), mature (arrogance) and professional (arrogant) distanced her from the affection of the public, more eager for heartiness, stumbling blocks and humble stories of overcoming . Chenoa, after all, was the same star at gala 0 as at gala 14. But three editions later, that same audience had learned its lesson and, when she ran into another imposing artist, she did crown her in second position leaving it a few tenths of the triumph. Soraya, in addition, would be the only contestant in her edition with a relevant career beyond OT.

“People said to me: ‘what a pity that you finished fourth,’ and I answered: ‘now, but I didn’t have any position before,” recalls Chenoa. “My reading is that my profile was not completely accepted in the face of the media. We have always existed that type of woman, but we kept it a little between ourselves. Exposing it in such a natural way, I suddenly realized that I didn’t like it. Because I realized, I’m not a fool. So I had two options and I said: ‘well, I prefer a fourth place’.

Given her edition two decades later, Chenoa was not as haughty as she was painted. But she did distance herself from her peers by being more eloquent (she was the only one who communicated through subordinate phrases), less insecure and more focused: she devoted herself to music because her mother had become ill (“nobody asked me if I I wanted to sing, I had to do it out of necessity ”he confesses) and at no time did that story explode in front of the cameras. “Now I see myself as a 26-year-old little girl who was there trying to scratch as best she could, after ten years of fighting anonymously. I didn’t go there to laugh for a while, I needed to work, ”he clarifies.

That same professional ambition has brought her together with Soraya in a project they were destined for: a duet song that, yes, defies the expectations of its audience as it is not the disco song that many would expect from them but rather a classic ballad , Puzzle. “When my daughter was born, she inspired me to share more intimate stories,” confesses Soraya. “Puzzle It is about a past love story, a harmful love that I wanted to launch into the air so that it would go as far as possible. It has been nice to face that relationship and not feel anger, fear, or anger. I look at her as if she was no longer mine.

The concept of Puzzle is that shitty relationships, if you go through with a good friend nearby, do not smell so bad. Soraya sent it to Chenoa and she accepted right away. “If I don’t like a song, I’m not going to do it, but Puzzle I found it perfect and beautiful. I think the way to move forward in pop in an intelligent way is to be located, I am in Spain and I would love to do funk, but I play funk at home ”, explains Chenoa.

Both she and Soraya have seen their public image improve thanks to the passing of the years and their appearances on television. They have been famous long enough for the public to have revised their prejudices against the so-called “unfriendly women”: both singers have benefited (and contributed) to the revaluation of the term “unfriendly woman.” “There was a year when I tried to be nice and I got eczema,” says Chenoa. “Now there is an extreme sensitivity where everyone wants to be loved and accepted, because it is very mammalian.”

Soraya thinks that, apart from that, you can’t control the public’s perception of you. “Even if you intend to do it, you can’t. Because the personality weighs much more and in the end I get a fit of anger. Why do I have to change? Chenoa has said that at the beginning of his career they offered him songs “very bad host”, according to his image, but that in reality that hardness was a shield to protect himself from the massive fame that was coming upon him.

Actually, of course, the world doesn’t change by magic. Public perception of Chenoa and Soraya began to soften when, once they existed in the real world outside of the contest, they were finally vulnerable in traditional terms. Chenoa aroused compassion when she spoke to the media on her front door and in a tracksuit after breaking up with David Bisbal, and Soraya was applauded for her sincerity when she returned from Eurovision admitting her disappointment. “After Eurovision I learned to say no. The most delusional thing that has happened to me in my career was having to do contemporary dance on a 50×25 meter stage doing stunts with a song like The night is for me, which could have had a simpler and more festive staging, respecting my tastes more. But you know what? That I had signed a contract and I was what I had to be: a professional. And I fulfilled everything. The whole team did their part. But contemporary art? Really? The only thing I could choose was the suit, ”he explains.

Another thing both women have in common is that they got stronger by stopping teasing so much to heart and encouraging themselves to join in the joke. Soraya has recognized that if she finds out, she records the word “poyeya”, in reference to that performance in which she sang I live for her with such a particular pronunciation that it went viral even when social networks did not exist. “They have called me ‘poyeya’ on the street, but it doesn’t hurt because it doesn’t represent me. It hurts me that they judge me as a mother ”, she admits.

In 2016 OT: the reunion He definitively crystallized Chenoa’s popularity and charisma by finally offering a denouement to the happy break through an almost cathartic performance for the nation. And also, she ruled that “I don’t go out in a tracksuit anymore.” Then he launched a line of sweatshirts with that phrase. “That is a very American attitude. There if they make a national scandal they appear later in Oprah repeating the same thing as a parody ”, she defends. “What do you tell me about the tracksuit? Well, I take off some sweatshirts, which I sold like churros and I continue with the line, by the way. Instead of fighting against those who said if there was a charge or no charge, I made an announcement for Amena [con el eslogan ‘Tu compañía, ¿te cobra o no te cobra?’]. But also, at the moment. You will not see me hesitate. My life is controlled by me and I am the one who is going to evolve. And I deserve to be happy. I can’t continue being that 26-year-old girl with a story that doesn’t exist. “

Gay audiences have helped to keep their careers afloat and perhaps because of this they have never had to exploit their eroticism. Soraya does not even kiss with the actors in her video clips and assures that being blonde and with 110 breast (she underwent a reduction after leaving OT) she could have built a sexier image, but she immediately understood that people were following her by his attitude and not by his physique. “I grew up in a gay show, when I saw Showgirls It didn’t surprise me because I lived it for six years, ”says Chenoa. “I come from a casino where gays taught me to walk because I didn’t know how to walk in heels. They walked much better than me and with more beautiful legs, because as they are strong they tread very well. I was walking like a duck. But I do consider myself very sensual. Dressed too. In the video clip of You nailed me to your cross I scored a striptease on a bed, with a rapper who was stripping me through a video game. I do not use the sex appeal, I am sexi”.

The first triumphs They broke into the industry when CDs were still being sold and have seen Spotify radically change music consumption. Now artists need to constantly release songs to keep averaging monthly listens to keep them on track. playlists. Chenoa, who has not released an album for four years and has only released three singles since then, admits that she was about to leave music in 2011 and that television is increasingly stimulating her. He has just signed a contract with TVE whose first project was the presentation of the New Year’s Eve special (together with Florentino Fernández) and which has sparked rumors that Chenoa will present the next edition of Triumph operation. “If a job doesn’t come out, I provoke it. I need to eat ”he clarifies.

“I never understood that the record companies put you in the freezer, which is a phrase that I have heard,” laments Soraya. “They put you in the freezer, your career is on hiatus and you ask yourself: What do I live on for the rest of the year? How do I pay my bills? And now with a daughter. I have been with Sony, with Universal and now on my own. I like to do things at home, calmly, measuring the times myself, choosing the projects myself, with my team and in my own way ”. Both singers founded their own record company (Chenoa, Alias ​​Records; Soraya, Valentia Records) to have more control over their own careers and manage their contracts. It was a bet consistent with his career: having left OT It made them familiar figures to audiences, and that earned them television, advertising, and event deals.

“He is a very Yankee type of artist, a singer in the United States can win the Oscar and nobody sees him strange. They are allowed more flexibility, ”says Chenoa. “Here in Spain it is more complicated, you have to choose a single place and stay there. But I am also indie. I am more indie than you. I am literally a freelance artist. But I do a very pop, very sweet kind of music and suddenly I do three TV shows. I do everything. I do a monologue, I have no problems, if ridicule has a meaning, I’ll sign up. I like to be crushed, it has to be very insulting for me to say no. If you tell me, I like it. That’s also why I work a lot, because I don’t say no to anything. I ask how it goes, how much is it worth, how many days is it. And I get involved in the projects, some do not pay much but they are very fun but others say: ‘hey, for this give me a little more, man’. Being an independent singer, in the end I do it all ”, concludes Chenoa. And you learn a lot. You learn from the business, nobody hides things from you, you learn to manage the fine print. You become a bit of an entrepreneur and dissociate better when you get home. I dress to go to work and I go to work, but when I go indoors, you know … in a tracksuit ”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe here to the Newsletter.