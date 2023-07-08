Chance, coincidence, luck or simple fortune. Paul Auster probably would have a lot to say about it, but when luck is on your side, it’s reasonable to wonder why… without ever finding definitive answers. When the Culture section of this newspaper contacts me and proposes that I write a text about the book of Kris Ubach, Pyrenees. beyond the mountains (Peninsula ed.), I find myself in the middle of the Pyrenees journey, a bicycle trip that aims to fill a personal space that appears almost blank. Hours after returning home, I begin reading: the author finds herself in front of Isla de los Faisanes, in Irún, contemplating that tiny piece of land stranded in the middle of the Bidasoa river where the borders of the Pyrenean border were drawn in 1659. If the author had turned around, she would have contemplated the house where I spent childhood and adolescence, idle hours looking at Bidasoa, its waters surrounding the islet. Kris Ubach regrets not being able to set foot on the island, and I almost burst out laughing remembering how, as children, we would swim or walk past, sunk in a stinking quagmire, to play hide-and-seek among the island’s trees. Without having foreseen it, with this reading she began a second trip to the Pyrenees, without rest, a journey as stimulating and necessary as it was surprising.

Gabriel Vidal and Rafael Medina in their Arties garden. kris ubac

I am reasonably well acquainted with the Pyrenean elevations, their prestigious peaks, their iconic walls, and I have always observed the Pyrenees vertically: from top to bottom, wondering what the valleys that meander and give way to the elevations really hide. Going through this wild space on a mountain bike from west to east was intended to solve a huge gap in my knowledge of a space that I adore and that in a certain way has structured my life. The third point of knowledge that I was missing had to do with its people, their ways of life, their relationship with the natural environment: the work of Kris Ubach has allowed me to fill a fundamental gap that I add to small conversations with the shepherds of the Valley. from Ossau, the cheese makers from Ansabere, the innkeepers from all those villages where we take refuge after climbing, after satisfying selfish needs, suddenly finding the right curiosity before returning to our daily lives. “Sometimes we see the Pyrenees from a single perspective: a place to go to enjoy, to climb a peak, to ski, to pedal, to eat in their towns, leaving us only with the landscape and not with the peasantry. When I started researching to write this book, I realized that there was a lot of writing related to leisure and little about its people”, explains Kris Ubach. The author needed to see the Pyrenean space not as a playground but as a place from which to observe and discover its people: “I have known many stimulating stories, but the fact of knowing that there are many that I still do not know, all that that there is to learn or recover, that I have lost a lot of stories. I wanted to write a book that was human, full of present and past stories and I discovered that I knew nothing: for example, the entire period of the Second World War, the fleeing Jews, the Canfranc station and the Nazi gold … the Pyrenees as a humanitarian frontier or current depopulation are fascinating topics”, the author is moved.

A trip in reverse

One of Kris Ubach’s most unexpected and revealing encounters has to do with two retirees, Gabriel Vidal and Rafael Medina, former employees of the Arties Hydroelectric power plant, who describe the Valle de Arán as the Wild West in the mid-1950s. century, a far west where there was nothing else to do than drink down the wages, which generated many problems and fights.

There are unique sensations related to reading, but one of the most fascinating has to do with the author’s ability to put us in transit, to make us travel without moving anything other than our eyes. Many of the places where the author stops, between my hometown, Irún, and the end of the Pyrenees, Cap de Creus, are familiar places that I nevertheless rediscover from another perspective: that of its characters and that of lost traditions, not always forgotten. “It is true that many people leave the Pyrenees but there are also those who make the trip in reverse, from the city to the mountains. It is evident that the administrations have to do an important job, help the primary sector and traditional trades much more to avoid depopulation”, judges the author.

The veterinarian José Berrot splints the leg of an injured sheep kris ubach

Reading Ubach one becomes fully aware of the relationship he has maintained with the Pyrenees: a mere tourist, a passenger in the Pyrenean chain blinded by leisure or work motivations, rather epidermal. We go here and there with a blindfold on our eyes that only allows us to consume experiences for which we need a certain inertia. But true knowledge requires the opposite: pause, sincere curiosity, time to sniff, ask, inquire… Kris Ubach does it for us and reminds us that these borderlands are home to five official languages: Occitan, Basque, Catalan, French and Spanish, and Aragonese could be included… And where linguistic plurality exists, there are stories to listen to, and thus one becomes hooked on the characters that parade through the pages of this book, on the sincere and almost childish laughter of Rosalía Ramón, 90 years old, the last inhabitant of Ainielle, the square made legendary by Julio Llamazares in his genius yellow rain and now it seems brighter, less devastating.

