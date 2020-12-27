TV channel REN TV published a video with the arrest of a rowdy at the Shchukinskaya metro station in the Russian capital.

The footage shows that a man behaving aggressively, trying to escape from the hands of the police, and then falls.

Earlier it was reported that in the Moscow metro during the arrest of a man lost consciousness and died before the ambulance arrived.

According to TV channel, the cause of his death was acute heart failure. Currently, law enforcement agencies are checking in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on the evening of December 26. According to REN TV, the man was unable to top up his Troika card and began to smash payment terminals. Police officers tried to suppress his inappropriate behavior, but the passenger did not obey the demands of law enforcement officers and started a fight with them.