A video appeared from a colony in the Vladimir region, where the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexey Navalny. The video posted by Life is dated March 26th.

The footage shows how in a residential block a colony employee stops Navalny, who is walking with a mug of tea. They strike up a conversation, during which the officer makes a remark to Navalny about his appearance, and he fastens a button on the collar of his prison uniform.

Reports of Navalny’s deteriorating health in IK-2 appeared on March 24. The regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that the condition of the founder of the FBK is considered satisfactory.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. At the same time, his sentence was reduced by 50 days – he must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.