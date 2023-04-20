Mash published a video with an overturned S-400 missile system near Tula

A video appeared on the network with an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) overturned near Tula. The corresponding video was published Telegram-Mash channel.

The footage shows the air defense system, which lies on its side in a ditch away from the highway. According to the channel, the car turned over in the morning and lay there until the evening.

The incident became known on April 20. It is noted that the accident occurred on the highway M2 “Crimea” near Tula – near the village of Prudnoye. The cost of the S-400 is about 13 billion rubles, according to Mash.

According to information Telegram-channel Shot, the cause of the accident was that the driver lost control. He was diagnosed with a broken arm. The ammunition at the air defense system was not activated, there is no threat of an explosion.