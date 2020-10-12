A video of the winning program of figure skater Alexandra Trusova at the Russian Cup stage has appeared. It appeared on website Channel One.

The 16-year-old athlete performed in a free program to the music from “Romeo and Juliet” and received 164.82 points for hire. In total, she scored 240.59 points and became the winner of the tournament.

Trusova defeated the student of coach Eteri Tutberidze Kamila Valieva at the stage. Valieva finished second with 233.7 points. Darya Usacheva is in third place with 233.2 points.

Valieva is a pupil of the Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze. She is the junior world champion of the last season.

Trusova moved from the Tutberidze group to the Evgeni Plushenko Academy in May this year. She is a two-time world champion among juniors and a bronze medalist of the adult European championship.