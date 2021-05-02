There was a video of the first training session of the Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova after returning to coach Eteri Tutberidze. It is available on website Channel One.

The plot says that the 16-year-old athlete has already stepped onto the ice of the Khrustalny complex, where Tutberidze’s wards train. In the video, skater Alena Kostornaya appears, who also returned to Tutberidze.

On May 1, Evgeni Plushenko announced Trusova’s departure from his group. He wrote that the contract between the athlete and his school was valid until that day, and both sides refused to renew it. After that, the media wrote about the return of the skater to the group of Eteri Tutberidze.

At the beginning of this season, Trusova left the Tutberidze group and began training with Plushenko. Studying in the Tutberidze group, Trusova twice won gold at the world junior championships, and also won bronze at the adult European championship and in the Grand Prix finals.