There was a video showing the best moments of Rubin’s away meeting against Arsenal in the 29th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The video was published on the Match TV channel in Youtube…

The meeting took place on Saturday, May 8, and ended with a score of 4: 2 in favor of the Kazan team. In the first half, the guests conceded two goals, and in the second, they were able to hit the opponent’s goal four times. Daniil Khlusevich and Luka Djordzhevich scored against the Tula. Djordje Despotovich, Denis Makarov, Karl Starfelt and Mikhail Kostyukov scored in Rubin.

Thanks to the victory, Rubin took the fourth place in the championship. Arsenal are in 13th position.