There was a video of the unique goal of the Russian hockey team player Matvey Michkov at the junior world championship in a match against the German team. Video available in Twitter International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The 16-year-old striker scored a lacrosse goal in the 21st minute of the second period. He lifted the puck on a hook outside the goal and carried it behind the goalkeeper. The match ended with a score of 6: 1 in favor of the Russian juniors.

Following the results of three meetings of the group stage, the Russians advanced to the quarterfinals of the world championship. The tournament runs from April 27 to May 7 in the United States.