The airport in Almaty was seriously damaged by the pogroms staged by the protesters who seized the air harbor.

TV channel REN TV on Wednesday, January 5, he published a video showing the damage from the actions of the minifestants.

So, judging by the footage, the waiting rooms inside the airport are completely destroyed. Doors have been smashed in the building, and broken glass and debris are strewn about.

Shop windows and doors have been smashed in the shops of the airport, some goods have been stolen by looters, others have been thrown to the floor. In addition, alarm sounds can be heard throughout the terminal.

As the KazTA agency reported, participants in the riots have already left the territory of the international air harbor.

Also, the deputy mayor of Almaty, Yerzhan Babakumarov, said that the airport was freed from being captured by the demonstrators. At present, his work is being transferred to the regular mode. According to him, an anti-terrorist special operation has begun in the city with the aim of establishing order.

According to Sputnik Kazakhstan, radical supporters of the riots caused huge damage to the city, resisted the legitimate actions of law enforcement agencies to restore order and ensure security.

“An anti-terrorist special operation has been launched in the city with the aim of establishing order in the city. Together we will be able to stop acts of terrorism and banditry that threaten our well-being and future, ”the message says.

As previously noted in the press service of the airport, approximately 45 protesters entered the territory and seized the terminal. The air harbor stopped working. According to some reports, the airport will operate only on request from 20:58 to January 6 at 21:00. The airport of Aktau city also suspended work earlier that day.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas, residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region – an oil-producing region of the republic – went to rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) per liter to 120 (20 rubles per liter).

The authorities set up a government commission and promised to cut prices. However, protests broke out in other cities as well. By the evening of January 4, riots and clashes with the police broke out. The government of Kazakhstan has resigned.