There was a video of the performance of the Russian figure skater Victoria Sinitsina in an unbuttoned dress at the World Team Championship in Osaka, Japan. The video is available on Youtube-channel of the First channel.

Sinitsina, paired with Nikita Katsalapov, took first place in the competition of dance duets. The athletes received 130.15 points for the free program, bringing the Russian team 12 points.

After performing in six types of the program, the Russian team scored 91 points and is in the lead in the competition. In second place in the overall standings is the US team with 83 points. The hosts of the tournament, the Japanese, who scored 78 points, round out the top three.

The competition will last until April 18. The six best countries according to the rating of the International Skating Union are invited to the World Team Championship. The teams are represented by two figure skaters and two figure skaters in single skating, as well as a couple and a dance duet. Skaters receive points from 12 to 1 for the places they occupy. The Russian national team has never won a tournament.