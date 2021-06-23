Ministry of Defense of Russia

The plane and a drone that flew over the British destroyer Defender, which violated the Russian border, captured this moment on video. The relevant personnel were provided to Lente.ru by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The footage shows how the Russian Su-24M approached the sailing vessel.

Earlier, the military department handed a note to the British military attaché because of the incident with the British destroyer Defender. Representatives of the ministry said that the actions of the vessel were regarded as a gross violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

On June 23, the British destroyer Defender crossed the Russian border at 11:52 Moscow time and entered the territorial waters off Cape Fiolent three kilometers away. According to the Russian military information, the destroyer was warned about the use of weapons in the event of a border violation. The Russian border patrol ship carried out warning fire twice, the Su-24M carried out warning bombing along the path of the destroyer. At 12:23 the Defender left the Russian waters.

In the UK, they reacted to the incident by stating that the Defender did not cross the border on purpose, but only made “a peaceful passage in the territorial waters of Ukraine.” Defense officials also assured that no warning shots had been fired.