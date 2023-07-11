The Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhnodonets direction

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Yuzhnodonets direction. The military department provided the video to Lenta.ru journalists.

A Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter completely destroyed an armored combat vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a guided missile strike.

Earlier, a video of the defeat of a column of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army in the Artyomovsk direction appeared on the network. The strikes were delivered by anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) of the 58th separate special-purpose battalion.