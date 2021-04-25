A video of the decisive goal in the match of the 27th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) between Spartak and CSKA has appeared online. The video is available in Twitter-account “Match TV”.

LARSSOOON! Flew the entire flank and put the ball exactly in the corner 🔴⚪️ How will CSKA respond? pic.twitter.com/pffGT3EvEd – Match TV (@MatchTV) April 25, 2021

In the 52nd minute, the Swedish striker of the red and white Henrik Larsson scored the goal, which was the only one in the meeting. The forward received the ball on the flank, almost in the middle of the field. Larsson broke into the penalty area of ​​the army team and struck the gate of Igor Akinfeev.

Even in the first half, the army team remained in the minority. The midfielder of the red-blue Ilzat Akhmetov was sent off the field in the 37th minute.

“Spartak” is in third place in the standings of the Russian championship. CSKA ranks sixth.