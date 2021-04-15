A video of the best rental of a short program of the Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva in the season has appeared. The video is available on website Channel One.

The athlete took second place at the World Team Championship, held in Osaka, Japan, and scored 80.35 points. Another Russian Anna Shcherbakova became the leader with 81.07 points. The third place was taken by the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto with 77.78 points.

The women’s free program will be shown on April 17. Competitions will begin at 10:50 Moscow time.

The six best countries according to the rating of the International Skating Union are invited to the World Team Championship. The teams are represented by two figure skaters and two figure skaters representing singles, as well as a couple and a dance duo. Skaters receive points from 12 to 1 for the places they occupy. The Russian national team has never won a tournament.