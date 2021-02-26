There was a video of the beating of the musician of the groups “Kvartal” and “Time Machine” Alexander Ditkovsky. It was published Telegram-channel Life Shot.

“Judging by the footage, the attack took place in two rounds. Previously, when everything happened, Ditkovsky was alone in the car – his friend had gone somewhere. And when he returned, there was no one to save his comrade from. Then he called the police, ”the video says.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that the Moscow police had begun a pre-investigation check into the incident. Based on the results of the check, the issue of initiating a criminal case will be decided.

Unknown persons attacked the musician of the Mashina Vremeni group in a parking lot in the center of Moscow. The attackers approached to ask Ditkovsky for money, after which they beat him and fled the scene. The victim was diagnosed with a displacement fracture of the facial bone, he will be prepared for surgery.