A video of the detention of Sayd-Mukhamad Dzhumaev, who took part in a fight with police officers at an unauthorized rally in Moscow on January 23, appeared on the Web. The video was published on the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel on Thursday, January 28.

The commentary to the video says that the man was hiding in a forest in the Pskov region. The footage shows how the security forces take a man out of the forest belt through the snow and put him into a departmental car.

The fact that Dzhumaev was detained became known earlier that day. The video of the brawl spread on social media after unauthorized actions in the capital. The footage shows a man fighting with several law enforcement officers.

Earlier on Thursday, Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow, also stated that a young man born in 2000, who was accused of using violence against police officers during an unauthorized rally, was detained. She noted that he was on the territory of the Pskov region, but the name of the detainee was not disclosed. However, it was clarified that the man was suspected of two more similar crimes.

Later it became known that two participants in the illegal action in Moscow on January 23, detained for the attack on riot police officers, admitted their guilt. We are talking about Dzhumaev and a citizen of Ukraine, who took possession of a policeman’s baton during an illegal action. She stated that she took part in a fight with the police “under the influence of a general aggressive mood.”

On January 25, a State Duma deputy from Chechnya, Adam Delimkhanov, recorded a video message to a participant in an uncoordinated rally. In the video, he called the fight with the police a crime and called on the young man to “get in touch” to help “with the solution of his issue by the state.”

On January 23, uncoordinated actions took place in different cities of Russia. Several dozen people were detained in Moscow and St. Petersburg, including children. 267 people were brought to administrative responsibility for various offenses during an unauthorized action in the capital. The court sentenced 110 participants to administrative arrest.

In addition, seven criminal cases are being investigated on the use of violence against government officials.