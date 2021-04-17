Russian striker Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin scored another goal in the National Hockey League (NHL). The video was published on the tournament website.

The 35-year-old striker scored against the Philadelphia Flyers and opened the scoring in the meeting. The Russian striker has scored the 729th goal in NHL games. He retains the sixth place in the ranking of the best snipers in the history of the championship.

In order to catch up with Marcel Dionne, who is in fifth place, the forward scored two more goals. The first place in the ranking is occupied by the legendary Canadian Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin joined the Washington Capitals in 2005. Together with the team, he won the Stanley Cup. This season, the forward has 40 points (23 goals and 17 assists).