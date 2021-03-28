Russian striker “Washington Capitals” Alexander Ovechkin again scored an abandoned puck in the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL). Video of the goal scoring appeared on website league.

The 35-year-old striker upset the New York Rangers goalkeeper with a shot from an acute angle. Ovechkin scored in the 33rd minute of the match, making the score 2: 0 in favor of the club from Washington.

Thus, Ovechkin scored the 724th goal in the NHL. If the Russian scores seven more goals, he will be on par with Marcel Dionne, the fifth sniper in NHL history.

The best scorer in league history is Wayne Gretzky. On account of his 894 goals.