Moscow “Spartak” beat Tula “Arsenal” with a score of 2: 1 in the match of the 28th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). Video review of the meeting appeared on Youtube-channel Match TV.

The match took place in Tula. The guests opened the score: in the 21st minute, Spartak striker Alexander Sobolev scored. In the 45th minute, the defender of the red-and-white Ilya Kutepov sent the ball into his own net. The winning goal of Spartak was scored by Swedish striker Jordan Larsson. He distinguished himself in the 77th minute.

The victory allowed the red and white to return to second place in the standings two rounds before the end of the championship. Spartak is one point ahead of Lokomotiv, which is in third place.

The victory in the national championship was ensured by Zenit. Having defeated Lokomotiv with a score of 6: 1, the blue-white-blue became unattainable for their competitors.