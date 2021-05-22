The participant of Eurovision-2021 from Russia, singer Manizha, performed in the final of the competition on Saturday evening, May 22. A video recording of the performance, filmed from the auditorium, appeared on social networks.

The performer performed under the fifth number with her song Russian Woman.

Before Manizhi’s performance, such performers and participants of the competition as the Cypriot singer Elena Tsagrinu, the representative of Albania Angela Peristeri, the performer from Israel Eden Allen and the Hooverphonic group from Belgium took the stage.

In total, 26 music performers from individual countries will perform in the Eurovision final.

In 2021, the song contest is taking place in Rotterdam.

On the same day, Manizha shared her emotions before the upcoming final of the song contest and said that she was happy to perform the song in Russian and she was pleased with the discussion that unfolded around her performance. Mom, sister and director of the Russian singer supported the girl. In particular, Manizhi’s mother said that they had succeeded in realizing their dreams.

Earlier, the singer admitted that Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland is her favorite at the Eurovision-2021 contest.

She also noted that she would not be upset if another performer wins. However, she emphasized that she could be upset by the bias in the assessment of the participants.

On May 18, Manizha reached the final of the competition. At the same time, the video recording of the singer’s performance became the most popular on the YouTube channel of the Eurovision-2021 contest.