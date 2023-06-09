“Warrior DV” showed detailed videos of burnt tanks Leopard 2 and BMP M2 Bradley in Zaporozhye

A detailed video of the destroyed German Leopard 2 tanks and American infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) M2 Bradley was published by the Vostok group of forces close to the Russian military Telegram-channel “Warrior DV”.

Drone footage shows burnt-out armored vehicles crowded on the road near a forest plantation. Leopard 2 is covered in soot, next to it are several disabled Bradley IFVs and an abandoned demining vehicle.

Earlier, the commander of the Russian Armed Forces grouping in the Zaporozhye direction, Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost over 30 tanks, including three Leopard tanks, during an attempted night offensive in the Zaporozhye direction.