The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) conducted searches at the place of residence of 18-year-old Danil Monakhov, who shot people in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, Nizhny Novgorod Region. Operational video appeared on Youtube-channel SKR.

Blood stains are visible on the floor in the shooter’s house. Investigators and criminologists went to the scene. The circumstances of the incident are established. The TFR officers interrogated the witnesses, a number of examinations were appointed.

A criminal case has been initiated into the murder of three people.

Earlier it was reported that Galina Monakhova, the shooter’s grandmother, died on the operating table in the hospital. The woman wounded by her grandson was hospitalized in serious condition. The doctors failed to save her. The death toll from Monakhov’s actions reached four people.