The footballers of Monaco and Lyon staged a massive brawl after the end of the 35th round match of the French championship. Video of the incident in Twitter posted by user Enock Essel Niccolo Makaville.

The incident took place after the final whistle. As a result of the scuffle, the chief arbiter of the meeting removed two players from each team.

The meeting took place on Sunday, May 2, and ended with the score 3: 2 in favor of Lyon. Russian midfielder of Monaco Alexander Golovin did not take part in the fight due to infection with coronavirus.