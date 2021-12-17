A video appeared on the network, filmed from the cockpit of a watering machine, which collided with a Russian plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport before flying to Cancun. Video clip published REN TV channel.

The video captures the moment when the plane hooks its wing to the de-icing machine, while it continues to process the aircraft from ice – as a result of the collision, the deicer overturns. On the footage, shouts of employees are heard, who were very frightened of what was happening.

It is noted that as a result of the incident, the operator of the watering machine was injured, the man received a broken arm.

On December 15, at Sheremetyevo, a Boeing 777 aircraft heading for Cancun, while taxiing along the runway, caught a watering car with its wing – as a result, the car overturned. It is noted that the cabin crew did not immediately notice the collision.