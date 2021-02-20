A video of the EMERCOM of Russia from the site of the collapse on the territory of the Norilsk washing plant appeared in Telegram-channel RIA News…

The footage shows how rescuers are working among the rubble of the building. As it became known earlier, the crushing shop gallery collapsed. The Investigative Committee for the Krasnoyarsk Territory opened a criminal case on violation of safety rules, resulting in the death of two or more persons.

The collapse at the factory became known earlier. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported four victims who were rescued. It was noted that two more people could be under the rubble.