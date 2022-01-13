There was a video from the city hall of Almaty, set on fire during the riots. Frames published in Telegram-channel RT.

The deputy head of the administration (akimat) said that the timing of the restoration of the building is unknown. They will be clear after the examination.

Earlier, the head of Almaty, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, commented on reports of a dangerous virus laboratory abandoned without security. “All these reports, rumors are not true. The biological laboratory was guarded, guarded and will be guarded, “he said.

On January 2, mass protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles). They later escalated into riots with political demands. The main clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata. The protesters managed to take over the local airport.

The authorities called the protesters terrorists. Peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) entered the country; their withdrawal began on January 13.