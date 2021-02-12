Eyewitnesses filmed the moment immediately after the explosion, which completely destroyed the building of the “Magnit” supermarket in Vladikavkaz. The video was published Telegram-channel “Rise”.

The footage shows that a column of dust rises above the explosion site, and the debris of the building was scattered tens of meters around the epicenter.

The channel notes that the explosion occurred at 7:28. Eyewitnesses said that the shock wave knocked out windows in neighboring houses.

Earlier it became known that as a result of the explosion there are victims, people are looking for under the rubble. There could be a security guard in the building. According to preliminary data, gas exploded in the building. Oxygen cylinders could be stored in the basement of the supermarket.