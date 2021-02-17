A video from the scene of the accident in the Irkutsk region appeared on the network, where a timber truck, a passenger car and a bus collided. Traffic accident footage published Telegram-channel “RT in Russian”.

The video shows what the consequences of the accident look like, in which the driver of a regular bus and four people who were in a passenger car died.

Earlier it became known that the accident occurred at night on the highway A-331 “Vilyui” between the cities of Tulun and Bratsk. According to preliminary data, a foreign car, and after it a bus, crashed into a standing truck.