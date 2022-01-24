Search operations at the site of the child’s fall under the ice continue. About 40 people in the Neva are trying to find the dead boy, the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reported on Monday, January 24.

“At 18:40, the Central Control Center of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Leningrad Region received a message that a child fell through the ice in the village of Novosaratovka, in the Vsevolozhsk district, in the waters of the Neva River. The nearest fire and rescue units were immediately sent to the place, told in the department.

The divers started searching immediately upon arrival. In total, 37 people and 13 pieces of equipment were involved in the search.

Earlier it was reported that two boys were walking near an icy reservoir, one of them fell through the ice and disappeared. In fact, the prosecutor’s office is checking and coordinating the work of emergency services.

“The Vsevolozhsk city prosecutor’s office organized an investigation into the disappearance of a minor in the village of Novosaratovka. According to preliminary data, the minor, being near a reservoir, fell under the ice. At the moment, the prosecutor’s office is coordinating the activities of the emergency services, and the progress and results of the inspection conducted by the investigating authorities have also been taken under control, ”the prosecutor’s office added.

At the end of December 2021, two residents of St. Petersburg drowned in a car in the Gdovsky district of the Pskov region. Their car Renault Kaptur ran off the road, fell into the river and drowned, breaking through the ice. The passengers were unable to get out.