Doctor Georgy Kondratyev posted on Instagram a video made in the operating room of the cardiology center in Blagoveshchensk during the fire. When the fire engulfed the roof of the hospital, the doctors continued to carry out the operation.

As the doctor noted, despite the fact that the electricity in the building was turned off, the surgeons did not stop operating. The footage shows how firefighters flood the roof of the building with water.

“The situation is on adrenaline, there was no time to shoot for a long time, I left the footage as a souvenir of what it was,” Kondratyev signed one of the videos.

The roof of the cardiac center caught fire on April 2. The area of ​​the fire was 1.6 thousand square meters. m. Despite the emergency, doctors successfully performed coronary artery bypass grafting on the patient.

The actions of Russian doctors impressed foreign Internet users. The commentator praised the doctors.