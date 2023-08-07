A video shot in the Kaluga region at the time of the drone attack appeared on the network

The network has footage taken in the Kaluga region at the time of the drone attack on the region. They are published by Mash in Telegram-channel.

The footage shows a flash of light, similar to the operation of an air defense system. After a long flash, one short flash follows, and this ends the video recording.

A drone was shot down in the Kaluga region around two in the morning on Monday, August 7. The air defense system worked in the Ferzikovsky district, no one was injured, and no damage was recorded either.

The distance from the Kaluga region to Moscow is about 260 kilometers. It borders on the Moscow, Tula, Bryansk, Smolensk and Oryol regions.