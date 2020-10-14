Alexei Navalny’s intoxication could have occurred after a poisonous substance from the Novichok group got into the tea he drank at the Tomsk airport. This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources in the German intelligence services.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the poison in the form of a powder was probably dissolved in the oppositionist’s hot drink. However, experts also do not rule out the version of Navalny’s double contact with a poisonous substance.

“German scientists have found the concentration of the Novichok nerve agent in Navalny’s blood and urine, as well as on a plastic water bottle (…) This could mean that Mr. Navalny was in contact with the poison before arriving at the airport, or perhaps he was poisoned twice “- notes The New York Times.

The version of the German special services contradicts the data provided by Navalny himself. In his opinion, the poisoning could have occurred from contact with poison on clothes. “That is, if I drank it, ate it or breathed it in, then I would, of course, throw the horses back in half an hour, in an hour,” he said in an interview with journalist Yuri Dudyu.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union will impose sanctions due to the situation with Navalny against six Russians, including the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov. Also on the sanctions list, according to sources, are Deputy Defense Ministers Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, the head of the president’s internal policy department Andrei Yarin and the president’s envoy to the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menyailo.

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a clinic in Berlin. The Bundeswehr later announced the discovery of traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. In September, the Russian was discharged.