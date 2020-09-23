The Su-30 fighter, which crashed in the Tver region on Tuesday, September 22, was shot down by another plane – the Su-35. Reported by Telegram-channel “112”, without indicating the sources of information.

The emergency happened during the training of air combat: the fighters were conducting a planned training flight. The crew members of the plane, which, according to “112”, was subjected to an accidental attack, managed to eject. They weren’t hurt.

The reasons for the incident are being investigated. According to the channel, there were versions of a spontaneous shot or errors of ground technical services.

This information was confirmed by the source TASS in the emergency services of the Tver region. “Preliminarily, the cause of the emergency was an accidental hit of a shell on the Su-30 during an exercise. The shot was fired by another aircraft, ”the source said.

“Lenta.ru” contacted the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense for a comment; at the time of publication of the material, no response was received.

The day before, on September 22, it was reported that the Su-30 crashed near the village of Dornikovo in the Tver region, 40 kilometers from Vyshny Volochok. On the same day, the crew was evacuated to the home airfield.