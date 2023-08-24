Shot: investigators are considering a version of a bomb in the landing gear of Prigozhin’s plane

The plane that crashed in the Tver region near the village of Kuzhenkino and in which the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin was, could have been planted with an explosive device. Writes about it Telegram-Shot channel.

According to investigators, the bomb could be in the landing gear compartment – it was there, according to preliminary data, that the explosion occurred during the flight. As a result, the wing of the plane was torn off, it hit the stabilizer.

It is known that the business jet climbed sharply and then went into a tailspin. Because of this, there was a depressurization in the cabin, and all passengers and crew members lost consciousness. This may explain the fact that the pilots were unable to report an emergency on board.

An element of the tail was found 3.5 kilometers from the crash site of a business jet – the part fell in a clearing near a private house. Another fragment was found two kilometers from the crash site. What this detail is is not specified.

According to the lists published by the Federal Air Transport Agency, among the passengers were Evgeny Prigozhin, his subordinate commander Dmitry Utkin, as well as Nikolai Matuseev, Valery Chekalov, Alexander Totmin, Evgeny Makaryan and Sergey Propustin.