Toretsk, Ukraine.– In the darkness of a basement in the eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk, soldiers did not know how close the Russian bombs were falling.

However, the unexpected change in air pressure accompanying the detonations attested to the destructive force of the bombs as they fell on nearby buildings.

At dawn, during a lull in the attacks, several Ukrainian soldiers rushed outside and saw a fire started by one of the bombs in the ruins of a building about 150 yards away — a narrow margin between life and death.

There have been many ways to kill and be killed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, though Ukrainian soldiers say bombs are perhaps the most terrifying.

There were free-falling bombs left abandoned in the Soviet era, but now, they have wings with satellite navigation, making them guided munitions.

They weigh between 500 and 6,000 pounds and are packed with hundreds of pounds of explosives.

A single explosion can reduce a high-rise apartment building to rubble and destroy even concrete fortifications.

In recent months, Russia has used bombs to devastating effect, tipping the balance of fighting in eastern Ukraine in Moscow’s favor and allowing Russia to continue gaining ground in the Donetsk region.

The bombs have also allowed Russian forces to wipe out entire towns at greater speed.

Amid the midsummer fighting around Toretsk, journalists from The New York Times were allowed to visit the town one night to witness the challenges facing Ukrainian forces as they try to hold their ground under devastating shelling.

“It’s the same every day, we get to our position, they drop the bombs, we hide, cover our ears and open our mouths so we don’t get a concussion,” said a sergeant who commands a drone platoon.

Finding ways to counter the threat remains a top military and diplomatic priority, as Kyiv made a bold foray across the border into Russia’s Kursk region.

Kyiv hopes the offensive will force Moscow to deploy more forces to defend that region and ease pressure on the eastern front by withdrawing some of Russia’s best fighting forces.