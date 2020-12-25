Highlights: Congress expelled Assam MLA Anjata Neog from the party

Niyog may join BJP during Amit Shah’s visit

Even before, important responsibility was taken away on anti-party activities

Guwahati

The defection game has started in Assam ahead of next year’s assembly elections. There was speculation of long-time Congress MLA Anjata Neog joining the BJP. On Friday, the party expelled Neog from the party. He has been accused of being involved in anti-party activities. Earlier, Neog was removed from an important post of the party after meeting Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Please tell that Anjata Neog has been a four-time MLA from Golaghat. She has also been a minister in the state government. Neog was removed as the chairman of the Golaghat District Congress Committee with immediate effect following an order issued by the Congress party on Friday night. A few hours later, he was also expelled from the party. Sources said that Niyog, identified as a strong leader in Upper Assam, is likely to join the BJP on 26 or 27 December during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state.

Let me tell you that Neog had a meeting with Sonowal at his official residence in the presence of Sarma on Thursday. The Congress MLA, however, said that he had met the Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders to discuss issues related to his constituency. Sources said that along with MLA Neog, around 100 Congress workers including several block presidents of Golaghat assembly seat can also join BJP.

Let us know that assembly elections are going to be held in Assam in March-April next year. The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs in the current 126-member assembly, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front have 14 and 12 MLAs respectively. The ruling coalition in the state also has the support of an independent MLA. The Congress currently has 22 MLAs, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 MLAs.