In Vidnoye there was a shootout between two companies of men

In the town of Vidnoe near Moscow, a shootout occurred between two companies of men. This was reported by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee (IS SK) for the Moscow Region in its Telegram-channel.

“According to the investigation, on December 22, 2023, at night near a restaurant in the city of Vidnoye, a conflict occurred between two companies of men, which escalated into a shootout,” the report says.

According to the Investigative Directorate, three of the participants in the conflict received gunshot wounds. They were taken to a medical facility. One fled the scene. However, one of the victims could not be saved.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia. At the moment, the scene of the incident is being examined, and the circumstances of the incident are being established.