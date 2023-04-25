Federal Highway 54, in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico, became the scene of a massacre against six citizens last Sunday, April 23, including two Colombians.

One of the Colombian victims is Neilis Gómez, 51 years old. She had two daughters and traveled in hopes of crossing the border from Mexico to reach the United States.

Neilis Gómez was one of the Colombians murdered in Mexico. Photo: Facebook: Neilis Gomez Cantillo

The testimony of Elis Gómez, brother of the 51-year-old woman, was known by RCN news. Gomez said that her relative He had traveled to this country a few days ago.

“From a call that was made to us last night, we were informed that my sister had unfortunately been involved in an act of murder,” he said.

In the same way and after a communication with the authorities of that country, the first hypothesis of the facts was established.

“They comment that one of the hypotheses is the possible robbery, possible intention to rob the migrants, to steal the car, but we also see with surprise that there was a ruthless attack,” added Elis.

Martha Berenice Vásquez, specialized prosecutor for human rights in Zacatecas also spoke about the case: “Probably it was some confusion because when they realized that a family was traveling, they immediately stopped the attack and left,” he said.

Berenice Vásquez also mentioned that this route is not touristy and that it could not be established that people traveled with a travel agency.

“But it has not been established that they were with a travel agency or that they were going to make a tourist route because precisely where the events occurred is not a tourist route,” added the prosecutor in the case.

It should be noted that in the attack Two Colombians and two Mexicans lost their lives. Four members of a family were injured, including two girls aged eleven and four. The facts are matter of investigation.

