Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu was visibly angry at whatever happened in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday during the discussion on agricultural bills. They have suspended eight members of the commotion for a week. Naidu said as soon as the proceedings of the House began on Monday that ‘yesterday was a very bad day for the Rajya Sabha when some members came to the well of the House. The deputy chairman was lynched. They were prevented from doing their work. This is very unfortunate and condemnable. I suggest to the MPs, please do a little introspection. ‘He also clarified that the no confidence motion brought by the opposition MPs against the deputy chairman is not correct as per the rules. Even after this action of the Speaker, the ruckus in the House continued. The Rajya Sabha was then adjourned till 10 am.

The ruling party strongly condemned

A whole team of Union ministers came to the media in this matter. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the behavior of the members towards the Deputy Chairman was not only ‘bad’ but also ‘shameful’. Without naming anyone, he said, “As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It is a very big event happening in Rajya Sabha. On the basis of rumors an attempt has been made to mislead farmers.” What happened was against the dignity of the House. ” Union Minority Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi described the opposition’s behavior as “reckless”. He said that despite repeated calls by the Chairman, he did not return to his seat. Apart from Singh and Naqvi, Prakash Javadkar, Thawarchand Gehlot, Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi were present at the press conference.